SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Sanaa Abourezk, who owns Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, was considered for an award with a scope well beyond Sioux Falls: the 2023 James Beard Foundation award for “Best Chef” in the Midwest.

“It feels wonderful because my food is so simple,” she said. “I cook like a grandmother, simple ingredients, simple sauces, grain, beans.”

A visitor to her restaurant on Wednesday has a similar evaluation.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Chris Haugan of Sioux Falls said. “I think you can just definitely feel that it’s like a family atmosphere, that when you walk into it, it’s like you’re walking into your grandma’s house to have, like a good old fashioned home-cooked meal.”

Abourezk has an idea why that regional recognition came.

“James Beard … what they’ve been doing lately, the last two years, they’re trying to get chefs to be more involved in the community,” Abourezk said. “And I think that’s part of the reason I was nominated, because I am involved community.”

While at the James Beard awards, Abourezk learned about the possibility of raising money for farmers of an Italian region hit by flooding. She held a fundraising Italian meal on Saturday.

“I capped it at 65 persons,” Abourezk said. “We asked $15 per meal, and we raised $1,500 and I’m going to finish it to $2,000.”

She learned how to make sauces in Italy.

“We all use olive oil,” Abourezk said. “I mean for us, if you have a meal without olive oils and olives, you’re not a Mediterranean. Period.”

And that Italian culinary detour won’t be the last fundraising effort along these lines.

“We’re going to do Moroccan night,” Abourezk said. “It’s all Mediterranean. Spanish night.”