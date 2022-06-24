SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade has sparked lots of emotions, demonstrations and protests all across the country by abortion-rights groups.



One of those happened in Sioux Falls outside the Federal Courthouse.

South Dakotans for Healthy Families organized this peaceful demonstration today to draw attention to today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“It’s shocking it feels like a violation,” board member Jen Dreiske said.

They’re not calling this a protest, but rather a vigil.

“This is a vigil for the loss of our rights, the loss of our autonomy, the loss of trust to make our own decisions for our own health care, that’s what we are mourning,” Dreiske said.

“I am stunned and appalled, not surprised, but stunned and appalled that Roe V Wade has been overturned,” Reverend Jean Morrow said.

Reverend Jean Morrow of the United Church of Christ has been fighting for women’s rights for decades.

Now she says they’ll take their fight to Pierre and the ballot box.

“Get everybody out to vote, when we don’t vote this is what happens; our rights are taken away,” Dreiske said.

“I’ve found that the legislature isn’t always open to being educated they are sometimes hard to track down and talk to but I send my fair share of emails and I pick up the phone and I’ll just continue maybe I’ll double down on my efforts,” Morrow said.

There was also a rally and protest outside the Rapid City Federal Courthouse put on by the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women.