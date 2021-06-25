UPDATE: Aberdeen’s Wylie Park to reopen at 1 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department says Wylie Park will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. Friday.
Authorities thanked the public for patience and understand.
11:13 a.m.
Authorities in Aberdeen have closed a popular park Friday morning.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, a “suspicious object” was found at Wylie Park. Authorities are searching the park and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations’ Bomb Squad has been requested.
Authorities are asking the public to stay away.
Storybook Land is located inside Wylie Park. Officials say in a Facebook post Storybook Land is closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage.