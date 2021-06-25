UPDATE: Aberdeen’s Wylie Park to reopen at 1 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department says Wylie Park will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities thanked the public for patience and understand.

11:13 a.m.

Authorities in Aberdeen have closed a popular park Friday morning.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, a “suspicious object” was found at Wylie Park. Authorities are searching the park and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations’ Bomb Squad has been requested.

This morning, a suspicious object was located within the boundaries of Wylie Park. Out of an abundance of caution, Wiley Park is currently closed and will be until further notice. The park is currently being searched and the public is asked to stay away. — Aberdeen Police Dept (@APD268) June 25, 2021

Authorities are asking the public to stay away.

At the request of the Aberdeen Police Department, the DCI’s Bomb Squad is enroute to the Aberdeen area to assist with this investigation. More details will be released as the investigation progresses. https://t.co/asPf4YMg7n — South Dakota DCI (@SouthDakotaDCI) June 25, 2021

Storybook Land is located inside Wylie Park. Officials say in a Facebook post Storybook Land is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage.