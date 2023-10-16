ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Aberdeen will take over part of the Presentation College campus after the school closed this summer.

The city will take over the Strode Center, Dome, soccer field and a parcel of undeveloped land.

The mayor of Aberdeen says this will help the city provide year-round recreational opportunities to the community.

Work will begin this week on the facilities.

Back in January, Presentation College announced it would close at the end of the summer 2023 session.

Presentation worked with surrounding colleges to make sure students could still complete their degrees.