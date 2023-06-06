ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen say the people responsible for several thefts from vehicles were arrested in Minnesota.

Over the last week, Aberdeen police have been posting surveillance videos of the suspects believed to be connected to reports of thefts and stolen vehicles.

Investigators received several tips that helped to identify the suspects.

Police were notified over the weekend that the suspects were taken into custody after a pursuit with Minnesota authorities.

The three suspects are juveniles and were on probation.

Aberdeen police believe these three suspects were involved with at least eight thefts, five stolen vehicles, and three stolen guns. They will be brought back to South Dakota to face charges.