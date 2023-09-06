ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen student is sending an important message to kids all across the country.

With the help of some friends, Senior Katelyn Ryan put together a powerful public service announcement about distracted driving.

Ryan entered the video into a national contest and won first place.

That means her PSA will be aired on more than 60 television stations.

She also received 27 hundred dollars.

She plans to donate some of the money to Central’s Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter. The rest will go toward college.