ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen School District is investing in its eSports program as well as its agriculture education.

This is part of the Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation’s $15,000 District Collaboration Grant.

The e-Sports team will receive new ergonomic chairs, under-the-desk ellipticals and upright stationary bikes.

For the agriculture courses, students will be able to grow plants with tower hydroponics.

The growing towers will be used for leafy greens such as lettuce, kale, arugula, and herbs. This is on top of the new greenhouse that high school students will start using this fall.