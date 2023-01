ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) warned people about fraudulent calls over the weekend in a Facebook post.

According to the post, a caller was identifying themselves as APD Chief Dave McNeil or a U.S. Marshal.

The APD says that they will never call to ask for payment over the phone, ask for your routing number, or ask for gift cards.

Police in Aberdeen say that if you’re a victim of this scam, you can call them at 605-626-7911.