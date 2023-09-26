ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have recovered the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a boy to the hospital. Officials confirmed a suspect is now in custody and is expected to be charged with hit-and-run resulting in injury, which is a felony.

Security video from a nearby business shows the pickup truck traveling eastbound and entering the intersection of 6th Avenue Southeast and State Street. This was Friday evening at about 8:30.

The light is yellow and turns red just as the truck enters the intersection. The truck hit two boys on their bicycles in the crosswalk. The pick-up was motionless for about 12 seconds, and then the driver took off, leaving the two boys behind. One of them escaped serious injury.

“The other one was released from the hospital and is at home. One of our school resource officers did speak with the family and the boy yesterday. Everything is fine, but he will have a road to recovery. We are very glad to hear that he is okay. He was talking and in good spirits after that,” said SGT Bradley Jung.

Police say footage from security cameras helped them track down the black Chevy Silverado.

“Fortunately, in this day and age, there is a camera on most businesses on most intersections, so that is a very useful helpful source for us, and we work it backward from there,” said Jung.

Tom– Was that useful in this case?

“Absolutely we would not be where we are at today without the video surveillance,” said Jung.

Police tell us they will release more information on the felony hit and run Wednesday morning.