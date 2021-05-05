Aberdeen police searching for missing woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department is still attempting to locate Nancee Bitz, 72, of Aberdeen.

The police posted on its Facebook page that Bitz was last seen on April 4. She is believed to have been driving a white 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, with a South Dakota license number 3F3912.

Police said with the weather getting warmer, more people being outdoors and farmers getting in the field, we are asking everyone be vigilant and keep an eye out for the vehicle described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Dispatch Center at 605-626-7911.