Aberdeen Police: One dead in shooting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person “shot multiple times” is dead, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Aberdeen Police Department.

The post says police responded early Saturday morning at about 4 a.m. to the 1100 block of South Washington Street for a reported shooting. They found an unresponsive person who “had been shot multiple times.” The male was pronounced dead at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital.

The police department writes in the Facebook post that they identified the shooter, and that there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing; the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting.