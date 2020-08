ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man faces charges in connection with another man’s death overnight.

Police were called to the 300 block of N Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m. for a reported stabbing. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers found a man who was unresponsive and bleeding; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Lane Lee Bad Wound, 24, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.