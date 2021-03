ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Police say Emma McFarland is possibly in the company of Carson Liebig. At this point, authorities believe McFarland is a runaway; they say based on what they know right now, the case doesn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

If you have any information as to either of their whereabouts, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.