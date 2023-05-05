ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are investigating a social media post referencing threats of a school shooting to happen on Friday, May 5th.

Authorities say they received several calls about the post around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the calls reference a photo that has been circulated on social media.

Police say the image appears to be the same one being circulated in other parts of the country.

At this time, officials say there does not appear to be a credible threat to the Aberdeen school system. As a precaution, Aberdeen Police will have an increased presence in Aberdeen Area Schools throughout the day.

Authorities say they may release more information in the coming days.