ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspected vehicle thieves caught on camera.

A doorbell camera caught two thieves trying to break into a pickup truck in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Aberdeen police says they have received several reports of thefts from vehicles, which includes a vehicle stolen, over the weekend. The majority of these thefts happened in the early morning hours of November 26.

On Facebook, Aberdeen police asked for the public to watch the video that was captured and to contact them if they know either of the men in the video.

You can contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or on Facebook if you have any information.