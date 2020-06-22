Aberdeen police announce Florida man arrested from assault on Goedert

Breaking News
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department announced a Florida man has been arrested in connection with an assault early Saturday morning at The Zoo bar.

Police arrested Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, and charged him with simple assault. 

Authorities say the victim, who was an adult man, was punched in the face. Multiple media outlets reported former South Dakota State University standout and current NFL tight end Dallas Goedert was the victim from the assault.

KELOLAND News reached out to the owner of The Zoo bar who said he would not comment on the incident, calling it “a police matter.”

