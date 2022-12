SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A warning for owners of Hyundai or Kia vehicles. Aberdeen police say those cars may be targeted for thefts.

The Aberdeen Police Department has seen a recent rise in vehicle thefts involving 2015 to 2021 Hyundais or 2011 to 2021 Kias with a traditional turn-key ignition.

The Aberdeen Police recommend using a steering wheel lock and activating the car alarm to help deter thieves.

Those who see anything suspicious are asked to report it to the Aberdeen Police Department.