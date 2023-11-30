ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man who has active warrants out of Georgia.

On Monday, November 27, an APD officer made a traffic stop and upon making contact with the driver, the driver fled. Being the man took off driving reckless at a high rate of speed, the officer did not pursue.

Nathaniel Stephenson

The vehicle was later located unoccupied. The driver was identified as Nathaniel Stephenson. He is wanted for fleeing the traffic stop in Aberdeen and is wanted for active warrants out of Georgia.

Stephenson is 34-years-old, 5’9″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has connections to Spink County in South Dakota.

Stephenson is known to carry weapons and the APD is asking the public not to approach him if seen. If you have any information about his location contact the Brown County law enforcement at 605-626-7911.