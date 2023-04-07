ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — When on the police force, officers never know what incident they will be hoofing to next.

On Friday afternoon, the Yelduz Shrine Circus was in town giving their second day of performances at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. Several miniature ponies decided it was time to escape from the circus life and do some sight seeing.

With the Arena centrally located in the city, perhaps the ponies were on their way to the Circus Sports Bar and Grill just blocks away. Or maybe they were up for some tiger meat at Kessler’s Grocery Store.

Either way, after being dispatched about the runaways, the Aberdeen PD caught up with them in a residential neighborhood. Together with the assistance of local residents, they were reined in and returned to the circus for their mane events.