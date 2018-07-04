Aberdeen Man Dies For Injuries Sustained In June 23 Crash
ABERDEEN, S.D. - Authorities say an 86-year-old South Dakota man has died from his injuries sustained in crash last month west of Aberdeen.
The Highway Patrol says Herman Pfeiffer, of Aberdeen, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on June 23 that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 12.
Both occupants of the Silverado suffered minor injuries.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
