Local News

Aberdeen Man Dies For Injuries Sustained In June 23 Crash

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:21 PM CDT

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Authorities say an 86-year-old South Dakota man has died from his injuries sustained in crash last month west of Aberdeen. 

The Highway Patrol says Herman Pfeiffer, of Aberdeen, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on June 23 that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 12.

Both occupants of the Silverado suffered minor injuries.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates