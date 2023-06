ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a garage fire in a residential division.

Officials say crews from Aberdeen City, Aberdeen Rural and Columbia Fire departments were called to the Country Aire Estates just before 2 Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a garage engulfed in flames with multiple items, including a restored tractor, inside.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly. No one was hurt.