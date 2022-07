ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — According to a post from the Aberdeen Police Department, on the evening on July 10, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop within the county limits.

As part of the stop, a drug sniffing dog was deployed.

Neko: Courtesy of Aberdeen Police

During a probable cause search, Neko, the Aberdeen Police Service Dog turned up approximately one pound of methamphetamine, which police say has a street value of over $10,000.