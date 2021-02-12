Aberdeen Community Theatre match campaign continues through Feb. 15

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Starting today you can watch a theatrical production in Aberdeen right from your home.

“Triple Bypass” is free to watch online through February 21st. It’s a trio of short plays.

“They’re all different, but they all have a theme of life and death,” Hardly Working Promotions Founder Deena Ronayne said.

Ronayne wrote the piece.

“The first one “Seeking Dignity” is a very heavy drama. The second one “Close to Black” is a fanfiction, and it’s a feel good piece. The third “Tangoed Web” is a comedy,” Ronayne said.

There’s a link to watch the play on Aberdeen Community Theatre’s website.

Once you’re there, you’ll also be able to contribute to the organization.

“The Aberdeen Community Theatre’s been closed since March due to the pandemic. We’ve been doing some small virtual productions and other projects here and there to try to keep the organization afloat,” Aberdeen Community Theatre Associate Artistic Managing Director Brian Schultz said.

“For me it’s just been a joy to be back in the community and back with the family that is ACT and getting on stage and doing what I’ve always loved to do,” Actress Emily Davis said.

Donations made through the 15th will be matched up to $100,000.

“That will get us about 40 percent of our needed annual budget to at least get things started and keep things afloat through the beginning of 2021,” Schultz said.

Ronayne hopes audiences take away a timely message from the production that’s showing online now.

“We do the best that we can when we can. We’re all going to try to get through this together. It’s been tough, but there are moments where we can connect, where we can laugh, where we can stop and think a little bit and just take a second to enjoy life and realize that we can get through this,” Ronayne said.