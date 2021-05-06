Aberdeen City Council approves study on transporting water from Missouri River

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are looking at the possibility of getting some of the city’s water from the Missouri River.
The City Council approved a study to look at installing a pipeline that would run over 100 miles from the river to the city’s water treatment plant.
An engineering firm from Bismarck, North Dakota has been hired to draft the plan. It will cost the city nearly $200,000.
