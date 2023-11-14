ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Two children were legally crossing a street on their bikes in Aberdeen on Monday, when a truck struck one of the bikes and drove away authorities say.

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. at the 700 block of North State Street. One of the boys was knocked to the ground. The boy only sustained minor scratches. His bike was damaged.

If you have any information on the vehicle or driver, please contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message the APD Facebook pages.