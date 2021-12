ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police need your help to track down a man connected to several storage unit burglaries over the last week.

Officers are searching for 28-year-old Taylor Hauge. Authorities say he is also an active parole detainer.

Police already arrested one person in connection with burglaries at more than 20 storage units.

If you know where Hauge is, you can call the Aberdeen Police Department.