Aberdeen authorities investigating BB gun damage to more than 50 vehicles

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are seeking public help on damage to more than 50 vehicles overnight Wednesday.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, shooters fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle at vehicles parked on or near the road. Police say the shooting happened between 12:10 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the reports of damage are widespread throughout the town, not isolated. There was also damage to vehicles outside of the city, where the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Police are asking people with security cameras to check footage for anything suspicious. Authorities are also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.