Aberdeen and Sioux Falls Driver Licensing exam stations experiencing computer issues

SIOUX FALLS/ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen and Sioux Falls Driver Licensing exam stations are currently experiencing issues with their computer systems.
The stations remain open but wait times might be longer and appointment delayed.
by: KELOLAND NewsPosted: / Updated:
SIOUX FALLS/ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen and Sioux Falls Driver Licensing exam stations are currently experiencing issues with their computer systems.
The stations remain open but wait times might be longer and appointment delayed.