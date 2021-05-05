Aberdeen and Sioux Falls Driver Licensing exam stations experiencing computer issues

SIOUX FALLS/ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen and Sioux Falls Driver Licensing exam stations are currently experiencing issues with their computer systems.

The stations remain open but wait times might be longer and appointment delayed.

