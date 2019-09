SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As floodwaters recede, some unexpected things are surfacing.

One of our photographers spotted an abandoned car just east of Sioux Falls on Rice Street.

He immediately called Metro Communications to make sure they knew about it.

It turns out he wasn’t the only one who called it in. Authorities had already checked it out and no one was inside.

The car is in a flooded field across the road from Great Bear.