AARP fighting for lower prescription prices in D.C. this week

WASHINGTON (KELO) — AARP staff from across the country are in Washington D.C this week in hopes to have an impact in getting prescription prices reduced.

High drug prices can have an impact on people in the senior generation, who are taking on average four to five prescription pills per day.

“We know that over the last decade or so prescription drug companies have raised their prices four times the rate of inflation and we just feel that’s a little bit above and beyond what’s necessary if we’re looking for ways to reduce those prices,” South Dakota AARP State Director Erik Gaikowski said.

