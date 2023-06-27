SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — AAA is predicting a record breaking holiday weekend of travel across the US and here in South Dakota.

If you’re heading out this weekend, one thing is certain…

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just be patient, pack your patience, because the roads are going to be busy, the airports and planes will be crowded,” Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.

The local AAA is projecting over one hundred and fifty thousand South Dakotans will travel this holiday weekend.

“About 85% of those will be driving to their destination. So we anticipate some very busy highways, as we know it’s construction season,” Steward said.

“We’re looking at more than 6,300 people flying for this holiday weekend. So we anticipate airports, security checkpoints and planes to be pretty busy,” Steward said.

Workers at this Flying J truck stop are already seeing an increase in travelers as July approaches.

“We have a lot of travelers and sell a lot of ice and drinks and pops and have a lot of people coming through,” said Maurice Jones, Assistant General Manager.

Michelle Eagy and her husband James are traveling through the state from Kansas.

“We wanted to see all the sights: Mount Rushmore. Crazy Horse, the Devil’s Canyon,” Eagy said.

She says they are always prepared with extra supplies when setting off.

“We make sure we have extra water in our tanks in case we have to stop somewhere off the side of the road with some pretty scenery and stay the night,” Eagy said.

Last year, AAA assisted around 450 stranded drivers over the 4th of July, so be sure your car is ready to hit the road.

Steward says it’s important to plan ahead and be mindful of lane closures, workers and construction zones.