AAA predicts Independence Day travel increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth of July travel is expected to bounce back this year.

AAA predicts this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, coming in just behind 2019.

Sherrie Prall of Texas and several family members are passing through South Dakota on their way to Wyoming to put her father’s ashes to rest.

“It’s the whole family. We’ve got other family coming from Alaska, Wisconsin, and more coming from Iowa yet,” Sherrie Prall said.

Prall and her family will be sharing the road with many others this week.

Independence Day travel among Americans is expected to increase about 40 percent compared to the holiday in 2020.

Terry Ten Cate is a travel Consultant for AAA South Dakota.

“The flood gates are open,” AAA South Dakota Travel Consultant Terry Ten Cate said.

AAA is predicting more than 47.7 million Americans will travel for Independence Day. Closer to home, it’s estimated more than 189,000 South Dakotans will travel.

“They’ve been pent up for 15-18 months and they just want to get out and do things and celebrate the Fourth this year,” Ten Cate said.

And travel is expected to keep gaining speed as the year goes on.

“We’re going to be at pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year and 2022 is going to be the year we blow the numbers up,” Ten Cate said.

But for right now Prall and other travelers will head into the Independence Day weekend.

A majority of travelers will be driving over the holiday.