SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — AAA predicts a busy start to the summer travel season.

AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 8.3% over last year.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel, said in a news release. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

While these estimations project a definite increase in travel as compared to the last two years, the numbers still fall below the 2019 travel numbers, with overall travel being down 8.2% from 2019 when 42.8 million Americans travelled for Memorial Day weekend.

As for the breakdown of the 2022 projections:

AAA expects 34.9 million to hit the roads in automobiles, 3.01 to take to the skies and the remaining 1.33 million to strike out on a combination of busses, trains and cruise ships.