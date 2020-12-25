A year of helping others out of a bus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a year now since a simple project to fix up a bus turned into something much more meaningful.

A year ago, Joey Clark bought this bus for only $1 with a plan to turn it into a camper, until he realized there was more he could do.

“He took something that somebody thought was trash, wanted to get rid of, didn’t care, put it in the junkyard, and he put it to a very good use,” Street Corner Revival crew member Mike Washburn said.

From there, the Street Corner Revival was born. Clark and his crew drive the bus around Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas helping those in need. They hand out blankets, clothes, gloves, jackets and more.

“There’s been a couple different times where we’ve helped out a couple hundred people a night,” Clark said.

They also offer rides to people when needed.

Related Content Street Corner Revival

“I love being able to put a smile on someone’s face. I love being able to get someone home safely, make sure that they’re back home with their family, their children and just the simple fact that that’s what we have this bus for. I truly believe that we were blessed with this bus in order to provide for that part of the community,” Clark said.

And this year, the need for help was even more prevalent.

“With COVID and everything else like that that’s happened, there’s a lot more people out there struggling. There’s a lot more people in need, you know. Sometimes people just don’t have enough to get a simple blanket or a simple coat or anything like that and that’s the need that we provide,” Clark said.

“It’s really nice to see that people that need something are getting it, regardless of whether or not they have two or three dollars to go into the store and buy it or not. They’re getting the help that they need,” Street Corner Revival crew member Doug Washburn said.

Street Corner Revival could use some help of its own to continue doing what they do.

“If we can get blankets, if we can get sleeping bags, coats, gloves, scarves, anything that would keep you warm, that would keep somebody else warm, that’s what we’re taking,” Clark said.

Clark has big plans for the future of Street Corner Revival, but for now, he’ll just keep on rolling to help those in need.

If you’d like to help Street Corner Revival, reach out to them on their Facebook page.