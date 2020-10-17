A women’s rights rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, different cities saw rallies advocating for women’s rights and encouraging everyone to get out and vote. One rally happened in Sioux Falls at Van Eps Park.

Though the rally in Sioux Falls wasn’t as large as others, it was still important to its organizer.

Emily Sorenson of Sioux Falls decided she wanted to celebrate her birthday weekend by rallying for women’s rights. There hadn’t been a event planned for Sioux Falls, so she made the decision to organize one herself in just three days.

“I thought what better time to stand up and step out than right now. I care about fighting for the things that you care about, that’s what Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, so I was just like, ‘okay.’ And it’s just, you know, it’s a small event but I really appreciate everybody who’s come out today and just support. Support everything, support women’s rights,” organizer Emily Sorenson said.

The rally lasted for an hour this morning, and the group saw quite a bit of support from honking passersby.

