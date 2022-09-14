SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were called to an apartment complex on Willow Avenue near 45th and Western at about 7:30 this morning. They knocked on the door, gained partial entry then took cover in the hallway as gunshots rang out. Police grabbed a child who was in the line of fire and waited for backup. Officers from many agencies, including the highway patrol and the sheriff’s office, rushed to the scene. The SWAT team and negotiators wasted no time in getting set up.

“The man had shut the door we knew he was inside there with a gun, there was information that there was a woman inside and possibly another child they were able to confirm that later on,” said Police Spokesman Sam Clemens.

Police learned the man had made a call to someone and said he had shot the woman.

“The SWAT team has made the decision to enter the apartment. Obviously, we needed to check on the child and the woman. As soon as the SWAT team entered, the man turned the gun on himself and fired. Police did not fire any shots in this incident the woman was found deceased,” said Clemens.

Neighbors were evacuated during the incident. Sam Heckmann and Jeff Kurtz live in the apartment directly below where the shooting took place. They say on occasion, they would hear yelling coming from the apartment, but this morning they heard other noises, including a loud thump, which they now believe was a gunshot.

“It all happened really fast,” said Heckmann. “In terms of when I heard the knocking on the door, had us get out, and in the meantime, you are just more worried about what’s going on in the actual situation because I had heard, it sounded like there had been kids up in that apartment before so you had an idea of oh, you kinda know who is in there and you hope that nothing bad has happened.”

The two children were not harmed and are now being taken care of in a safe place.

The man was taken to the hospital. The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.