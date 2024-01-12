MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready for blowing snow and and more bone-chilling temperatures.

Blizzard conditions are expected in southeastern KELOLAND as we head into the weekend.

Minnehaha County patrol Sgt. Scott Dubbe is gearing up for a wintry weekend on the job.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KELOLAND News rode along with him late Friday morning to check on the road conditions in southeastern Minnehaha County.

While visibility was fine at the time, we did spot some finger drifts.

Dubbe is expecting the roads to look a lot different once the wind gets stronger.

“When I work tomorrow morning I think I’m going to see a lot of drifting and stranded people, so we’re going to try to focus on that,” Dubbe said.

Blowing snow won’t be the only danger.

Wind chills are expected to plunge to the minus 40s this weekend in KELOLAND.

“It’s going to be extremely cold this weekend, so don’t travel if you don’t have to, but if you are going to, just make sure your vehicle is set up and ready to go. Emergency travel kits, blankets, maybe a little extra food and water if you’re going a further distance and keep your phone charged up, tell people where you’re going,” Dubbe said.

Dubbe says for most part, people follow the winter safety advice from law enforcement.

“But there’s always a few out there that don’t follow that and are not prepared and get stranded, and that just kind of comes with the territory I guess,” Dubbe said.

Minnehaha County plows drivers are just wrapping up for the day.

The highway superintendent says they’ll be back on the roads by 6 a.m. Saturday.

They’re expecting a lot of drifting.