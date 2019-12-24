A winter wonder car wash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to catch a local holiday light show by the end of the year and you want to help out a good cause, a local car wash has your covered.

Silverstar is hosting the Winter Wonder-Wash for the very first time at its East 10th Street location. The show and car washes start every night at 5 p.m. and runs through the 31st. It costs $15 to enter. Unlimited members can go in for free.

“Customers can tune their radio into our FM station. As they’re riding through, the lights all light up in synchronization with the music on the radio,” Andrea Vetos with Silverstar Car Wash said.

The light show at Silverstar was put together by a familiar face, Joseph Noe. You may remember his previous shows including Crooks Christmas and Christmas at the Western Mall. The show runs every night from 5-8. This Christmas Eve it will run until 10 p.m.