BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – If pumpkins, wine and family fun sound like the ingredients to a perfect autumn day for you, then a stop at the Wilde Prairie Winery might be a good call Saturday.

The weekend forecast may call for chilly temps but some wine and cider could help warm you up at the Wilde Prairie Winery’s harvest festival.

“One of the things that makes us unique is the fact that we use 100 percent South Dakota grown, we even use dandelion, but all the grapes are grown in South Dakota,” co-owner Victoria Wilde said. “All the Meade, which is a honey wine, all the honey is from Brandon, South Dakota. So that makes us unique. You are getting a true bottle of South Dakota wine.”

The wine festival isn’t just for adults, it’s for kids and the kids-at-heart too.

“We want families to come out. We’ll have bounce houses, we’ll have pumpkin painting, face painting, cookie painting. So lots of stuff for the kids, we’ll have a mini grape stomp,” Wilde said.

The harvest festival is the big event for the Wilde Prairie Winery to celebrate another year of growing grapes and making wine.

“It’s always challenging, we had a lot of bugs and birds and other critters trying to eat our grapes but we made it through and everything’s been harvested and we’re very happy it’s all done,” Wilde said.

The harvest festival runs from 12-5 Saturday with Retro Rock providing music starting at 1. There will also be food trucks and a petting zoo on site.