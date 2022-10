SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state.

The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.

It got close enough for the workers to pet it.

SDDOT photos

SDDOT reminded drivers to watch out for workers and wildlife when traveling this fall.