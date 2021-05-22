A Walk to Remember in Madison honors children gone too soon

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday morning people gathered in Madison to remember and honor children who have lost their lives too soon.

Healing Hope Ministries started five years ago to help families who have lost children to any cause of death at any age. They host three to four Walks to Remember each year.

Saturday, they had their first-ever walk in Madison after a local mom there asked to set one up. The walking path at Library Park in Madison was lined with pictures of children who have died, and there was also a raffle to raise money for the organization.

“We have one main one at our location near Alcester and then we branch out into small communities and we just really build up communities, educate them about loss and how to support families on this journey,” founder Karri Allen said.

Founders Denny and Karri Allen started Healing Hope Ministries five years ago after their first son, Asher, passed away.

They also have a retreat center down by Alcester, South Dakota, where families can have group sessions, one-on-one discussions and other chances to gather as they work through the grief of losing a child.