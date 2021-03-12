A virtual field trip to Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park is giving kids an opportunity to connect with nature without stepping outdoors through a virtual field trip program.

Whether spotting a pheasant or sharing a sunset with deer, there’s nothing quite like getting out into nature. With views, like these, Good Earth State park is usually a popular field trip.

“Normally I would be able to go visit schools or the schools would come visit me and that’s what we did, but when the pandemic hit everything kind of paused and we had to find a way to reach the kids,” Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio said.

Field trips are now virtual. Naturalist Jen Nuncio has hosted dozens of virtual visits this school year.

“Now we’re able to reach schools outside of Sioux Falls. We’re reaching Mobridge and West Central, places that I don’t always get to go to,” Nuncio said.

Good Earth State Park offers a variety of virtual programs, ranging from 30 to 60 minutes. One of the more popular presentations is ‘Bison of the Plains’.

“So we talk about how they were plentiful and in this area and then how the Native Americans used every piece of it, so then we’ve got lots of pieces to show them and how they would have been used, how they were hunted and how they were harvested and used,” Nuncio said.

She also offers specialty programs for students K-12, entering the classroom through multiple formats.

“We can do Zoom, we can do Microsoft Teams, we’ve even done Google Meets, whatever works best for the teacher to do we can do,” Nuncio said.

The virtual field trips are available through the end of the school year, though Nuncio is eager to get back outdoors.

“I’m extremely excited to offer some outside programming. We’re going to do some at the amphitheater, we think that’s a nice open space and we’re very excited to have groups come back,” Nuncio said.

Schools can contact jen.nuncio@state.sd.us at Good Earth State Park to arrange a virtual field trip.