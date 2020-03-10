A vigil for Casey Bonhorst- and the neighborhood where he was shot

Less than two weeks ago, 30-year-old pizza delivery driver Casey Bonhorst was shot and killed in Sioux Falls. But he’s far from forgotten; on Monday night a vigil was held in the Sioux Falls neighborhood where he was shot.

About a dozen people gathered not only for Bonhorst, but for the neighborhood where the crime happened.

Jeannie Perreira is here for her friend.

“To show my love and support for Casey, and his family,” Perreira said. “He was a really good friend.”

Bonhorst’s friend Kaetlynne Overton is here because it’s what Casey would do.

“He would have done the same, if it would have been anybody else,” Overton said.

“He had no hatred towards anyone, and for someone to do this, it’s senseless,” Perreira said. “I don’t know why they would.”

Mary Ihli of Sioux Falls was one of the vigil’s organizers.

“The purpose of it was an attempt to take back the violent act that happened in this neighborhood and give it to nonviolence,” Ihli said.

A bad decision, she says, has ripple effects.

“It affects a lot of people, it affects family, it affects friends, it affects neighborhoods,” Ihli said.

The vigil, Ihli says, was for Bonhorst. But not only for him.

“It was for Casey, for Casey’s family … it was also for the perpetrator’s family and for the perpetrator, because God loves everybody,” Ihli said.

She says she hopes people don’t leave this neighborhood.

“I hope that they will come together,” Ihli said. “A lot of times when something really bad happens, it brings people together, and that’s my hope.”

21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant is accused of killing Bonhorst. He is in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $500,000 bond.