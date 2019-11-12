A Veterans Day surprise

Many of us are thinking about a loved one or a friend this Veterans Day.

For a family in KELOLAND, that man is Adam Hannon.

The South Dakota Army National Guard soldier died in a crash about a year ago near Renner.

But his Veterans Day tradition is being kept alive.

Adam used to put on his uniform and go eat lunch with his children at school on Veterans Day.

Norah Hannon wishes she could re-live moments like that.

“You want to hear his voice. You want to feel him again,” Adam’s Daughter Norah Hannon said.

Days like Veterans Day are especially tough.

“Norah had said to me one night when I was tucking her in that she hated Veterans Day now and I said, ‘Why?’ and she said, ‘Because my dad’s not going to be able to have lunch with me anymore,” Norah and Abigail’s Mother Lexi Erickson said.

That’s when mother Lexi Erickson called up Adam’s friend and fellow soldier, asking if he could visit Norah and her sister Abigail at school.

Brian Slack said yes, and he brought in reinforcements.

Kelli Volk: Do the girls have any idea you’re here?

Slack: They have no idea that we’re here.

And with each passing minute, the surprise drew closer.

Norah and Abigail were both excited when they saw the familiar faces waiting for them in the school library.

After catching up, a Veterans Day lunch followed.

“Just seeing all the suits, like Army uniforms it just makes me think of my dad,” Adam’s Daughter Abigail Hannon said.

While there’s no shortage of smiles in the group, the day is bittersweet.

“I miss my buddy so much that I wish he was still here. I had mixed emotions. I was so happy to see them and I was so happy they were happy to see me–it’s just sadness fell over,” South Dakota Army National Guard Soldier Brian Slack said.

“It’s tough. I mean it’s unbelievable,” Norah Hannon said.

But perhaps moments like this, make it a little easier.

“It made me forget about everything,” Norah Hannon said.

While the girls did say the had their suspicions about today, they say they were shocked when they saw the group.

Click here for a GoFundMe page to raise money for a headstone for Adam.