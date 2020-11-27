A very moving Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While many are staying home to celebrate Thanksgiving and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there are some who are finding a place to call home.

It can often be very moving to see the family get together for Thanksgivning. This year, for Nathaniel Green, he means that quite literally.

“We’re planning on going up to Minnesota and moving back to Sioux Falls,” Green said.

He was living in Jackson, Minnesota with his daughter and fiancee of two years.

“Now we have to move back in with mom because things are getting crazy,” Green said.

Helping them out is his mother, Penny Green, who says that this isn’t how they usually spend the holiday.

“We normally have a big meal with Turkey and the whole fixings, but I don’t have to cook this year; I just have to drive,” Penny laughs.

“Yeah, we’re having a good time. It’s been kind of rough not, you know, doing it traditionally, but… we’re doing our best,” Nathaniel said.

Most of the family has the day off, so they’ve been using it to help with the move. On the journey, Penny says they have hit a few bumps in the road.

“There was an accident just outside of Sioux Falls, so I had to jam on the breaks; that was interesting,” Penny said.

Penny says that, even though it’ll be a long couple of days, she’s excited for her family to be closer.

“It’s pretty awesome. My daughter-in-law is very close to me, so we’re like best friends, and with a grandaughter it’s… there’s nothing in the world like playing grandma,” Penny said.

Now, despite the fact the family is spending their Thanksgiving on the road, they’re just thankful they get to spend it together.

Max Hofer: What are you most thankful for this year?

“Probably my family: My fiance, my daughter, my mom; We all have a great time,” Nathaniel said.

“By all means, family. They keep me grounded, they keep me going, and they keep me happy,” Penny said.

Penny says that the family is looking to be done with the move by Friday.