SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is helping a local nonprofit organization keep kids fed.

Scheels is celebrating Valentine’s Day with its first-ever Smooch-A-Pooch fundraiser featuring Raymond the Dalmatian.

“Everybody at Scheels loves dogs so any reason we can have one hanging out with us for an extended period of time, that’s where that came in,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The centerpiece of the event is a kissing booth, though who you share it with is up to you.

“If people want to bring their dogs and do that kissing booth instead of Raymond, that’s totally cool,” Schlapkohl said.

Smooch-A-Pooch is also offering a meal for you and a treat for your sidekick. The dollars raised will benefit Hungry Hearts of Sioux Falls.

“We wanted to be able to help them out. No kid should be without lunch, so that was our end goal,” Schlapkohl said.

“Basically, we make sure that every kid in the city of Sioux Falls has a hot lunch,” Hungry Hearts Vice President Jesse Severson said. “If they can’t afford or meet the guidelines for free or reduced, that’s when we step in,” Severson added.

Jesse Severson is the executive chef at The Barrel House in Sioux Falls and vice president of Hungry Hearts.

“These are our future leaders of our community and our future workforce so that’s something we’ve definitely got to take care of,” Severson said.

Hungry Hearts got its start in 2017, and the organization says the need now is greater than ever.

“The last two years with the COVID, they got it all for free,” Severson said. “Well, obviously we knew coming out of COVID they wouldn’t do that and now there’s even a bigger need because a lot of families were used to not having to pay for lunches the last two years,” Severson added.

And filling the need starts tomorrow with Scheels first big fundraiser of 2023.

“We’re ready to amp things up again, get back to giving to the community and just invite people into the store,” Schlapkohl said.

The Smooch-A-Pooch event is tomorrow from noon until 2:00, though the lunch special will be available all day.