A bird of a different feather spotted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the biggest signs of spring is when robins return to the yard and tree limbs, but what if you saw a white robin show up at your bird feeder?
That was the reality for one Sioux Falls resident this spring. A homeowner near Washington High School says he has been watching this rare sight for a few weeks.
The partially white bird is called a leucistic robin. The white feathers are caused by a lack of melanin in the bird’s genetic makeup.
