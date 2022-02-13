CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not hard to find a rummage sale, but the one you’re about to see is unique; it raises money for families and patients battling health challenges.

“I can tell you this, we have helped over 300 people so far,” said Shelia Phillips, a member of Compassion In Action.

Shelia Phillips and her mother Marianna Plucker have been part of Compassion In Action since 2010.

“When we started, we’d pick someone’s garage (laugh) have a rummage sale there, or out on the lawn, and it just kept gathering moss (laugh)”, Marianne Plucker, member of Compassion In Action, said.

The organization does a rummage sale every two months in Chancellor to raise money for the Avera McKennan Foundation. The funds help out patients and families battling diseases and cancers.

“So we set up every two months, we have a lot of volunteers that come and help us, they set up, our volunteers also help with the donations that come in, they do all the sorting,” Phillips said.

They receive donations of clothes, toys, kitchen items and more.

“We receive donations all over the local area here, sometimes as far as Yankton, they will come up and donate,” Phillips said.

The rummage sale takes place at Country View Event Hall.

“The community support is just tremendous as far as donations and as far as coming to shop,” Phillips said.

Her father and coworker both passed away from the same cancer, so this is her way to give back.

“As a family, we realized how difficult it is when people go through this disease, it takes a toll and it takes a financial toll on people, so we decided it would be great if we could just give back a little bit to these people in a financial way,” Phillips said.

The next sale starts Monday and goes until Wednesday. Each item is only 50 cents or you can fill a bag for $4. You can find additional information here.