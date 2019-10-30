A tribute to women in the military

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From policemen to politicians, sculptor Darwin Wolf of Sioux Falls has done dozens of sculptures that are amazing pieces of work.

Wolf’s latest sculpture may be his best yet.

“I’ve never put this much detail into a piece,” Darwin Wolf said.

It takes a steady hand when you’ve been handed an assignment like this one.

“I was commissioned by a group of veterans in Peoria, Illinois, to do this sculpture,” Wolf said.

Darwin Wolf has been spending countless hours sculpting a female fighter pilot inside the lobby of the VA Hospital.

“Just the iconic pilot gear that we’ve all seen and stared at was just too much to leave out I couldn’t simplify, so instead I just went whole hog and added everything,” Wolf said.

Everything from the helmet to gloves to zippers and insignia, there’s a lot of detail in this sculpture.

“It’s become a little overwhelming, but it’s just so doggone fun,” Wolf said.

Wolf says this sculpture pays tribute to all military women who have served and a time period that’s molded the way America fights its wars.

“The female combat pilots, for the first time, women were acknowledged as combat military and it happened in the mid 90s,” Wolf said.

“I do have a title for this piece, and it’s based on how important I feel the role of women in the military is, but I don’t want to reveal the title yet,” Wolf said.

His work is being closely watched by veterans.

“His work is spectacular, I love the way he’s doing that,” Michael Egresto said.

“There are young people in this world who will see this and say I can do that too,” Rose McGahay said. “I’m glad he has the patience to do it, but it’s very interesting and I think it makes a nice statement for females.”

Wolf says he has to have the sculpture done by January 1, when it’ll go on display in Peoria, Illinois.