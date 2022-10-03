SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elvis has left the building, a few of him to be exact.

Monday some local musicians stopped by Active Generations in Sioux Falls to sing a few Elvis songs that left residents…..all shook up.

A little foot tapping and knee shaking screams Elvis Presley.

These musicians are doing a dress rehearsal at Active Generations for a big fundraising event this weekend; a tribute to Elvis.

“It’s going to be a great night of Elvis music and all the benefit is going to a great cause, two great causes,” drummer Chuck Case said.

Those two causes are Curing Kids Cancer and Midwest Honor Flight; an organization that takes area veterans to Washington DC to see the war memorials, like the Vietnam Wall.

“What’s more fitting and proper about this, especially our Vietnam veterans, Elvis got them through some very tough times in Vietnam,” Midwest Honor Flight board member Greg Miner said.

All of the musicians who will be singing that night are professional musicians.

This Elvis impersonator didn’t want to be identified for this story, because he wants to surprise people at the event of his true identity.

They chose to sing Elvis songs for one reason, because when it comes to rock n roll, Elvis is king.

“I think so, I think Elvis is just one of those iconic figures, everyone knows at least two or three or four Elvis songs,”

The tribute to Elvis is this Saturday night at 7 o’clock at the Sanford Barn.

There’ll also be a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 per person.